Bradley Wayne Lock Sells 12,900 Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Stock

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Bradley Wayne Lock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Bradley Wayne Lock sold 16,000 shares of Keyera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$488,000.00.

Shares of KEY opened at C$35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$35.69.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.8613576 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 680.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB upped their target price on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.11.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

