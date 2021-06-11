Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brady also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.580-2.680 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,292. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. Brady has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

