Brian Peterson Sells 35,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GPRE stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

