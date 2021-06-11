Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 5,524 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

