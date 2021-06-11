Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 3,205 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97.

