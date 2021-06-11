Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 98,648 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 346.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,648 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 15,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

