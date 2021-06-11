Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.30 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.08. The company has a market capitalization of $361.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

