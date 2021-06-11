Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 287.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $169.41 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.83 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

