Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total transaction of $234,424.30.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total transaction of $242,581.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $468.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $191.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

