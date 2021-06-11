Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.61. 440,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,114. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

