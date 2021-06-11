Brokerages Anticipate TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 295,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,810. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

