Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Activision Blizzard posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Activision Blizzard.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.