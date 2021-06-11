Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

