Brokerages Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amalgamated Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of AMAL opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $121,307.60. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.