Brokerages Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

