Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is $0.98. IDEAYA Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

IDYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $712.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

