Brokerages Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.62 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce sales of $646.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.80 million. ITT reported sales of $514.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. ITT’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NYSE:ITT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 313,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,950. ITT has a twelve month low of $52.61 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,780,000 after buying an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

