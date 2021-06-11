Brokerages Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.60. Textron reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.03. 17,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,182. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.