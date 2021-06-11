Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. The First of Long Island also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,581. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.07.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

