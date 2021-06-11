Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Watts Water Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,913. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.22 and a 12-month high of $143.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.