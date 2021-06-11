Brokerages Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Price Target at €37.70

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BDT stock traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €56.80 ($66.82). 7,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.13 million and a PE ratio of -114.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.65. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52-week high of €57.30 ($67.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

