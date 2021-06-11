Brokerages Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Price Target at €37.70

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

Several brokerages recently commented on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BDT stock traded up €1.70 ($2.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €56.80 ($66.82). 7,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.13 million and a PE ratio of -114.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.65. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 52-week high of €57.30 ($67.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

