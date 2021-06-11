Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) PT at C$61.17

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

GOOS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$48.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.51. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$29.00 and a 12-month high of C$62.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of Canada Goose stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

