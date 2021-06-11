Brokerages Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $124.31

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:KMX opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

