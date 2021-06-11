Brokerages Set Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) PT at $89.50

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 225,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

