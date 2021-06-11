Brokerages Set Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Price Target at GBX 295.25

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 295.25 ($3.86).

Several research firms have commented on GLEN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GLEN stock traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 329.10 ($4.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,797,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,040,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47. The firm has a market cap of £43.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 947.14. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 150.59 ($1.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 339.40 ($4.43).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

