Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target at $217.92

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRTX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,054 shares of company stock worth $883,622 in the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of MRTX traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $172.04. 381,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,370. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.42. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.93.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

