Brokerages Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $30.86

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $341.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.27.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

