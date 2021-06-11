Brokerages Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Target Price at $258.14

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.14.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $23,508,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $23,093,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.81. The stock had a trading volume of 574,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,748. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.