Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $132.40

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.68. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,324. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 has a 1-year low of $76.20 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $417,193.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,086 shares of company stock worth $3,892,405. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Q2 by 55.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

