Brokerages Set Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Price Target at $24.83

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. 573,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,248. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

