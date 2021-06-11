Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) PT at $30.29

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. Research analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,741,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,843,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.