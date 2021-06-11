Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $16.50. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 13,317 shares.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

