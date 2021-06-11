BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Sells $68,750.00 in Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BSQR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.63. BSQUARE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.
BSQUARE Company Profile
BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.
