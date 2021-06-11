BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Sells $68,750.00 in Stock

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.63. BSQUARE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.