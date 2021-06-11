Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of BLDR opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

