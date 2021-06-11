Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.
Shares of BLDR opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.43. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.