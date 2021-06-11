Burleson & Company LLC Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $233,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,518 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 20.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,685,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $240.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.99. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $171.27 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,875,961. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

