Burleson & Company LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

