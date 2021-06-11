Burst Trading 37.8% Lower Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Burst has a total market cap of $24.26 million and approximately $114,854.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded down 37.8% against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

About Burst

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

