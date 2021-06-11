C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CHRW stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 756,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,352. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $75.58 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,046,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

