C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $108.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHRW. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.17 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.01.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

