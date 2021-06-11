Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock Position Decreased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cabot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cabot by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,630 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 1,053.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBT stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

