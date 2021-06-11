Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $715.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report $715.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.21 million and the highest is $718.60 million. Cadence Design Systems reported sales of $638.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock worth $33,519,066. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after buying an additional 324,117 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,029,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,431,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,627,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,916,000 after buying an additional 531,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

