Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 955 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,473,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XTN traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.52. 552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,914. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.45. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $92.58.

