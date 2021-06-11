Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFD. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFD stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $17.33. 312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,856. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

