Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,029 shares during the quarter. Chimera Investment comprises about 2.2% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Chimera Investment worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,742,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,725,000 after acquiring an additional 498,202 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,637,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,141. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

