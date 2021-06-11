Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 186,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,374,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.88 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.