Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,657 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.12. 12,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,241. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

