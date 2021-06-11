Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $76.09 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

