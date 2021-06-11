Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,921 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $35.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.19.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

