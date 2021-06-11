Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 315 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 36,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.