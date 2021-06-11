Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,909 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,518 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $13.30 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.09.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

