Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $47.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.80 million. Camden National posted sales of $46.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $186.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.13 million to $190.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $184.81 million, with estimates ranging from $176.92 million to $192.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

CAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47. Camden National has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $700.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden National by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden National by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Camden National by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 159,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

